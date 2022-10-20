UrduPoint.com

Sindh University Organizes Speech Competitions

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Sindh University organizes speech competitions

A speech competition in English, Urdu and Sindhi languages titled "End of Prophethood and Seerat of Mustafa (peace be upon him)" was organized by the Department of Comparative Religions and Islamic Culture University of Sindh at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium, Arts Faculty Building on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :A speech competition in English, urdu and Sindhi languages titled "End of Prophethood and Seerat of Mustafa (peace be upon him)" was organized by the Department of Comparative Religions and Islamic Culture University of Sindh at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium, Arts Faculty Building on Thursday.

According to a university spokesman, students Anzla got first, Zafian Zaidi second and Anam Imam Bakhsh third position in the Urdu category, while Arif, Syed Noorullah Shah and Abdul Salam in English and Noorul Nabi, Naveed Baghio and Abrar in the Sindhi competition respectively.

In the Urdu category of speech competition, the Chairperson Department of Comparative Religion and Islamic Culture Dr. Naheed Arain and Ansab Qureshi participated as judges.

A total of 25 students participated in the Urdu competition, of them shields were given to the top three contestants including Anzla, Zafian Zaidi and Anam Imam Bakhsh for securing 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions.

Similarly, in the Sindhi category, Dr. Muhammad Anas Rajpar participated as the judge, who awarded positions to Arif Ali, Syed Noorullah Shah and Abdul Salam respectively for best speeches.

All three competitors were given away the shields.

In the English category, Dr. Sibghatullah Bhutto and GM Abbasi partook as judges and according to their decision, three students Noorul Nabi, Naveed Baghio and Abrar Ahmed were awarded top positions and they were given shields.

Talking on the occasion, Dr. Naheed Arain said that a good person was one who adopted positive thinking and played a vital role even in the midst of bad people in society.

"This world is mortal, just as the youths leave the university after studying in any department for 4 years, likewise, everyone has to leave this world one day", she said and added that if the good deeds were done by a person, he/she will become happy in life and the hereafter.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Muhammad Anas Rajpar said that the speech competition was aimed at providing a platform to the students to learn the art of speech and to create confidence in them.

"After passing out from the university, they can speak freely wherever they go because taking part in the competition will inculcate self-assurance in them.

He said that participating in speech competitions will boost the buoyancy of the students and eliminate the fear of public speaking throughout their lives.

Related Topics

Sindh World From Best Top General Motors

Recent Stories

Quality education critical for nations' developmen ..

Quality education critical for nations' development: Commissioner Loralai

2 minutes ago
 4 suspects held, hashish, liquor seized

4 suspects held, hashish, liquor seized

2 minutes ago
 UNCTAD Warns of Rising Prices, Food Insecurity Unl ..

UNCTAD Warns of Rising Prices, Food Insecurity Unless Grain Deal Extended in Nov ..

2 minutes ago
 Collective measures needed to eliminate menace of ..

Collective measures needed to eliminate menace of smog: Secretary

13 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal directs officials to remove bottleneck ..

Ahsan Iqbal directs officials to remove bottlenecks in CPEC projects

13 minutes ago
 US, Select APEC Members Reiterate Support for Ukra ..

US, Select APEC Members Reiterate Support for Ukraine - Joint Statement

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.