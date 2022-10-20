Sindh University organizes speech competitions

A speech competition in English, Urdu and Sindhi languages titled "End of Prophethood and Seerat of Mustafa (peace be upon him)" was organized by the Department of Comparative Religions and Islamic Culture University of Sindh at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium, Arts Faculty Building on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :A speech competition in English, urdu and Sindhi languages titled "End of Prophethood and Seerat of Mustafa (peace be upon him)" was organized by the Department of Comparative Religions and Islamic Culture University of Sindh at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium, Arts Faculty Building on Thursday.

According to a university spokesman, students Anzla got first, Zafian Zaidi second and Anam Imam Bakhsh third position in the Urdu category, while Arif, Syed Noorullah Shah and Abdul Salam in English and Noorul Nabi, Naveed Baghio and Abrar in the Sindhi competition respectively.

In the Urdu category of speech competition, the Chairperson Department of Comparative Religion and Islamic Culture Dr. Naheed Arain and Ansab Qureshi participated as judges.

A total of 25 students participated in the Urdu competition, of them shields were given to the top three contestants including Anzla, Zafian Zaidi and Anam Imam Bakhsh for securing 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions.

Similarly, in the Sindhi category, Dr. Muhammad Anas Rajpar participated as the judge, who awarded positions to Arif Ali, Syed Noorullah Shah and Abdul Salam respectively for best speeches.

All three competitors were given away the shields.

In the English category, Dr. Sibghatullah Bhutto and GM Abbasi partook as judges and according to their decision, three students Noorul Nabi, Naveed Baghio and Abrar Ahmed were awarded top positions and they were given shields.

Talking on the occasion, Dr. Naheed Arain said that a good person was one who adopted positive thinking and played a vital role even in the midst of bad people in society.

"This world is mortal, just as the youths leave the university after studying in any department for 4 years, likewise, everyone has to leave this world one day", she said and added that if the good deeds were done by a person, he/she will become happy in life and the hereafter.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Muhammad Anas Rajpar said that the speech competition was aimed at providing a platform to the students to learn the art of speech and to create confidence in them.

"After passing out from the university, they can speak freely wherever they go because taking part in the competition will inculcate self-assurance in them.

He said that participating in speech competitions will boost the buoyancy of the students and eliminate the fear of public speaking throughout their lives.