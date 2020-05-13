UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Organizes Virtual Interactive Dialogue On Significance Of Science

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:35 PM

The speakers of an interactive dialogue on significance of science have underlined need of motivating the youth to play their vital role in achieving desired goals in the field of science and technology, the essential components for every modern society

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The speakers of an interactive dialogue on significance of science have underlined need of motivating the youth to play their vital role in achieving desired goals in the field of science and technology, the essential components for every modern society.

"We cannot positively respond to future demands without first inculcating in youth intelligence in science, the field from where the tasks of promotion of economic growth and welfare can be achieved", they maintained at interactive dialogue organized by Sindh Science Society on Wednesday on the occasion of virtual opening ceremony of Science Magazine. The event was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while Sindh Minister for Science and Technology Nawab Muhammad Taimoor Talpur was the chief guest.

The Vice Chancellor said science prompts human mind, more so the minds of young learners to examine and understand phenomena of life and nature around them with a view to improve standard and quality of living on the earth by paving the path for new discoveries.

He said that the rapid changes in the world including technological advancement, scientific innovation, increased globalization, shifting workforce demands, and pressures of economic competitiveness were redefining the broad skill sets that students needed to be adequately prepared to participate in and contribute to current society.

The provincial minister Taimoor Talpur said the University of Sindh is the premier higher learning institution of the country which always produced the men of caliber who are striving for progress and prosperity of the country. He expressed gratitude over virtual-tech advancements at University of Sindh introduced by the management aimed at continuing educational activities amidst threats of COVID-19.

The President Sindh Science Society Prof. Dr. Azhar Ali Shah highlighted the efforts being made by the society for promotion of science and technology.

