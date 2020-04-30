Sindh University organizes webinar on social media use during pandemic

The people of urban and rural areas of Pakistan particularly youth are not really cognizant of the notion of cybercrime as a cognizable form of violation in online space scope

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The people of urban and rural areas of Pakistan particularly youth are not really cognizant of the notion of cybercrime as a cognizable form of violation in online space scope.

They have almost absolutely no idea that being guilty on that account could lead them to sentences of many rigorous years of imprisonment along with termination of many emolument were they employed.

These views were expressed on Thursday by the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while presiding over the webinar on the theme " Good practices of using social media during pandemic" organized by Sindh University Pakistan Study Centre in collaboration with a non-governmental organization working in social sector 'Paigham-e-Pakistan'. Asfand Ausaaf, a cybercrime expert and analyst from National Defence University, Islamabad was the guest speaker of the webinar.

Dr. Burfat said that there was a dire need to raise awareness as regarded the point being pondered over. He said in the ongoing sensitive times of the pandemic, it became all the more necessary to tell youth not to pass on any news on any social media channel without first verifying its veracity.

"With enormous amount of sensitive information stored digitally, we need to take the proper measures to ensure this data is never compromised", he said and added, "Ultimately, it is the users' responsibility to safeguard data by transmitting only what is true.

He said that failure in that regard, could cause serious problems adding that understanding the risks involved with data security could help us prevent a privacy and fake dissemination breach.

Dr. Burfat lauded the efforts of SU-PSC and Paigham-e-Pakistan towards holding such a significant programme in the opportune time-frame.

The guest speaker Asfand Ausaaf said that the times like those, the cybercriminals considered highly lucrative as, due to pandemic alarm, people generally lowered their guard and often tended to pounce on every small bit of information; treating it as true without really bothering the sender or the source.

" It is in times like these that enemies of our beloved homeland desperately and possibly gainfully seek to distract youth, feeding them on false propaganda, streaming fabricated information flow - leading to social chaos, paving way for those miscreants to promote their vested interests", he said and added that there was the need to educate youth in this highly significant aspect.

He also shared in detail with around one hundred participating students the legislative compendium to this effect and the ways they could seek assistance in case they fell victim to this menace.

Earlier, Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar in his welcome address said that PSC had always been at the fore-front in organizing events, that in any big or small way, helped university youth turn into skilled, prepared and proficient citizens of Pakistan.