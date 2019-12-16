UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Organizing Committee Discusses Academic Convocation Arrangements

Mon 16th December 2019

Sindh University organizing committee discusses academic convocation arrangements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A meeting of the organizing committee for Academic Convocation 2017-18 to be held on December 21 at University of Sindh, Jamshoro was held on Monday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

According to university spokesman, the Secretary Convocation/Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. Abdullah Dayo, conveners of all sub- committees and other academic as well as administrative heads participated in the meeting.

The committee decided to hold rehearsal of the event on December 20 at the convocation of the varsity commencing at 9:00 am.

The conveners of various sub-committees also shared progress on the volume of work covered by each one of them, up until then.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed satisfaction over the updates shared. Later, the organizing committee led by Vice Chancellor also visited the specified venue of the event where the committee members inspected the entrance and exit points, hall management plan, seating and security aspects.

