Sindh University Postpones All Tests Scheduled For Feb 16
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 08:56 PM
The Sindh University, Jamshoro administration has postponed all exams scheduled for tomorrow in light of the sit-in, announced at Hyderabad Bypass, while transport has also been announced to be suspended
The Registrar of Sindh University, Professor Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko announced the postponement of written examination for the appointment of teaching assistants in the departments of International Relations, Freshwater Biology and Aquatic Sciences, and Philosophy on February 16. According to the registrar, the re-test for the three departments will be held on February 19 at 1 pm at the Sindh University Testing Center.
Similarly, the controller of the examinations Shahid Hussain Laarik has also postponed AD arts, sciences, commerce and home economics papers scheduled for tomorrow. The rescheduled papers will now be held on February 25.
According to the spokesman, the transport In-charge of the University Mehar Ali Qazi also declared that following the directives of the university administration due to the sit-in announced by the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) at Hyderabad Bypass on February 16, the university's bus services will not operate.
