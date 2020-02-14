UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Professor Completes Post Doctoral Studies In China

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:50 PM

Sindh University Professor completes post doctoral studies in China

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Associate Professor Department of Zoology University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr. Riffat Sultana has successfully completed post doctoral studies at Tea Research Institute, Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences, Hangzhou China.

According to university spokesman, Dr. Riffat Sultana has successfully carried out her research in research project entitled Molecular Basis of Plant-insect Interactions. In this project, her research areas included field investigation on insect resistance of tea varieties and screening of chemical elicitors and their inducing mechanisms.

