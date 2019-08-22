Sindh University prohibits entrance to bike-riders without helmets

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has prohibited the entrance of bike-riders in the campus premises without helmets.

The university spokesman informed here on Thursday that such restriction has been made as a safety measure.

The university management also advised the officers and employees to fasten seat belts while they are in their cars and observe all other road precautions in the interest of their own safety and well being.