UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh University Prohibits Entrance To Bike-riders Without Helmets

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:23 PM

Sindh University prohibits entrance to bike-riders without helmets

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has prohibited the entrance of bike-riders in the campus premises without helmets

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has prohibited the entrance of bike-riders in the campus premises without helmets.

The university spokesman informed here on Thursday that such restriction has been made as a safety measure.

The university management also advised the officers and employees to fasten seat belts while they are in their cars and observe all other road precautions in the interest of their own safety and well being.

Related Topics

Sindh Road Jamshoro All

Recent Stories

Thar Foundation collaborates with Urban Forestry u ..

2 minutes ago

Microplastics pose low risk to health

54 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders to repatriate j ..

56 seconds ago

Pakistan's Khan Says No Longer Seeking Dialogue Wi ..

57 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

Police recovers body in Nushki

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.