- Home
- Pakistan
- Sindh University raises concerns over BISP fund disbursement for housing construction on encroached ..
Sindh University Raises Concerns Over BISP Fund Disbursement For Housing Construction On Encroached Land
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The University of Sindh has expressed serious concerns over the disbursement of funds from the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) for the construction of houses on its legally owned Sindh University Township Scheme Land, which has been encroached upon by various land grabbers/ individuals.
The SU spokesperson mentioned a a statement issued by the Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, that the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati has taken notice of payments made to Jalal Mari and other encroachers residing on university land near Pir Badeji, adjacent to the Sindh University Employees Co-operative Housing Society and the railway line.
The university administration urged the BISP authorities to take immediate action and ensure that financial assistance is not extended to those illegally occupying university lands.
The statement also highlighted several other illegal settlements on Sindh University Township Scheme Land, including Pir Badeji, Abdullah Chawro (Eastern side of LUMHS, Jamshoro), Deen Muhammad Chandio (Sindh University Water Supply Line), Aalim Brohi (Near Sindh University Railway Line/Railway Station) and Yousuf Khoso / Misri Khoso Goth (Backside of LUMHS, Jamshoro).
The university administration emphasized the urgent need to halt further encroachments and protect its land from unauthorized occupation.
The Sindh University administration called upon government authorities and law enforcement agencies to intervene in the matter, take legal action against encroachers and safeguard the institution’s property.
Recent Stories
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan
'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'
Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, bringing fleet to 16
Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed ahead of ICC CT 2025 second sem ..
EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capability development
Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan announces squad for New Zealand t ..
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..
China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi
SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Director-General of Federal Autho ..
Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh University raises concerns over BISP fund disbursement for housing construction on encroached ..6 minutes ago
-
Tank admin committed to masses’ relief in Ramazan: ADC6 minutes ago
-
Qaiser Rind appointed FDA ADG6 minutes ago
-
Pollen season begins in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, expected to peak in mid-March6 minutes ago
-
Model bazaar inspected6 minutes ago
-
Another relief convoy dispatched to Kurram under tight security6 minutes ago
-
UoT organizes research-based field visit for BS Botany Students in Dasht6 minutes ago
-
PU takes action against students for violating discipline6 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP, MD PBM discuss mutual cooperation for welfare projects6 minutes ago
-
CM approves construction, repair of 170 tourist sites in Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Aged man dies in Turbat accident26 minutes ago
-
Sui gas supply schedule released36 minutes ago