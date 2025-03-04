Open Menu

Sindh University Raises Concerns Over BISP Fund Disbursement For Housing Construction On Encroached Land

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The University of Sindh has expressed serious concerns over the disbursement of funds from the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) for the construction of houses on its legally owned Sindh University Township Scheme Land, which has been encroached upon by various land grabbers/ individuals.

The SU spokesperson mentioned a a statement issued by the Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, that the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati has taken notice of payments made to Jalal Mari and other encroachers residing on university land near Pir Badeji, adjacent to the Sindh University Employees Co-operative Housing Society and the railway line.

The university administration urged the BISP authorities to take immediate action and ensure that financial assistance is not extended to those illegally occupying university lands.

The statement also highlighted several other illegal settlements on Sindh University Township Scheme Land, including Pir Badeji, Abdullah Chawro (Eastern side of LUMHS, Jamshoro), Deen Muhammad Chandio (Sindh University Water Supply Line), Aalim Brohi (Near Sindh University Railway Line/Railway Station) and Yousuf Khoso / Misri Khoso Goth (Backside of LUMHS, Jamshoro).

The university administration emphasized the urgent need to halt further encroachments and protect its land from unauthorized occupation.

The Sindh University administration called upon government authorities and law enforcement agencies to intervene in the matter, take legal action against encroachers and safeguard the institution’s property.

