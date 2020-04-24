UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Receives Face Masks Donated By China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:04 PM

University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Friday termed Pakistan China friendship as higher than Himalayas and deeper than Pacific ocean, saying, both the brotherly states have always reached out to each other be it thick or thin

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Friday termed Pakistan China friendship as higher than Himalayas and deeper than Pacific ocean, saying, both the brotherly states have always reached out to each other be it thick or thin.

In these times of horrific virus too, the two sides have displayed the same enviable spirit of exemplary friendship, he said.

According to university spokesman, the vice chancellor expressed these remarks while presiding over Zoom Cloud interface on the occasion of handing over of 2040 face masks including 40 N 95. The face masks were received in person in Karachi by the Director Area Study Centre Fareast and Southeast Asia University of Sindh Dr. Mukesh Kumar Khatwani.

The Director Confucius Centre, Karachi University Dr. Zhang Xiaoping and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi were also in the loop while Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro and the centre's faculty were also part of the interaction.

The VC expressed thanks to the people and the government of Peoples' Republic of China for their continued help and support to Pakistan in form of provision of anti-viral medical kits, medicines, experts, advice and face-masks; consolidating and celebrating 70 years of proud cultural, diplomatic and friendly ties.

Dr. Burfat also made proud mention of remarkable relations with University of Sindh and Confucius Centre University of Karachi, marking memorable collaborations like Pak-China Cultural Corner at ASCFESEA and holding Pak-China Cultural Caravan at the varsity.

Dr. Zhang Xiaoping said he had been immensely pleased and proud to have always worked up close with University of Sindh, especially with ASCFESEA. He expressed thanks to Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, all previous centre directors, incumbent director Dr. Khatwani and centre faculty for all initiatives including seminars, workshops, meetings and Chinese language courses at the centre.

The Director ASCFESEA Dr. Khatwani presented chronology of collaborative activities between Confucius Centre Karachi University and University of Sindh through ASCFESEA platform and hinted at many a memorandum of understanding in the offing with Sichuan Normal University, China under the kind patronage of its president Wang Mingyi.

