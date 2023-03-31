UrduPoint.com

Sindh University Receives Over Rs. 11.2m From Provincial Govt Under Scholarship Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Sindh University receives over Rs. 11.2m from provincial govt under scholarship programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Student Financial Aid Office (SFAO), University of Sindh Jamshoro has received an amount of over Rs. 11.2 million from Sindh government under "Need Cum Merit" Scholarship Programme for deserving and needy students of the Varsity.

The scholarship programme is aimed at providing financial assistance to the students who are unable to afford their educational expenses due to financial constraints, the university spokesman informed here on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed his gratitude to the Sindh Ministry of Zakat and Ushr for its generous contribution in terms of scholarship programme for the needy students.

He also thanked the ministry for recognizing the efforts being made by the University's Student Financial Aid Office and said that the scholarship programme would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the Student Financial Aid Office, led by its director Prof.

Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko.

The Vice Chancellor also eulogized the untiring efforts of Dr. Jariko in ensuring the scholarship programme and providing the required documents including Fund Utilization Reports and invoices to the ministry and other bodies. The amount provided by the provincial ministry actually showcased the trust level of the ministry in the transparent system of University of Sindh, he said and hoped that other ministries and donor agencies will continue extending their monetary cooperation with the University for the academic benefit of the poor students enrolled on the campus.

