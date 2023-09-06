Open Menu

Sindh University Refutes Notification Regarding Announcement Of Sep 6 As Public Holiday

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 12:03 AM

Sindh University refutes notification regarding announcement of Sep 6 as public holiday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Spokesman of the University of Sindh Jamshoro on Tuesday termed a notification circulating in different sections of media regarding the announcement of 6th September as a public holiday as fake.

In a statement, the Spokesman said that the University of Sindh and its all affiliated Campuses would remain open as usual.

He advised students to not pay attention to such rumors and to attend their classes as per routine.

