Sindh University shifts classes online amid water scarcity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) The University of Sindh, Jamshoro has announced a shift to online classes for certain academic programs due to severe water scarcity caused by the closure of water supply from the K.B. Canal.

The decision was communicated through a circular issued by Registrar Prof Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko, following a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Emeritus Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Pro-Vice-Chancellors, Deans and Focal Persons from various campuses and faculties.

According to the circular, classes for 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th-year students will be conducted online starting from January 20, 2025.

The University’s IT team has been directed to facilitate online education and provide effective solutions.

Links for online classes will be shared with the concerned Heads of Departments and online attendance records will also be submitted to them.

The situation of water scarcity will be reviewed weekly, with the next meeting scheduled for February 14, 2025 to assess the progress of online classes and formulate future strategies.

Meanwhile, academic activities for the Faculty of Education’s weekend evening programs, the Institute of Law’s LLM program and additional campuses of the University will continue as usual from January 20, 2025.

Essential technical, administrative and supporting staff have been asked to report to their duties as per routine.

Faculty members conducting online classes from home must inform their respective Heads of Departments in advance.