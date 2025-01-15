Open Menu

Sindh University Shifts Classes Online Amid Water Scarcity

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Sindh University shifts classes online amid water scarcity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) The University of Sindh, Jamshoro has announced a shift to online classes for certain academic programs due to severe water scarcity caused by the closure of water supply from the K.B. Canal.

The decision was communicated through a circular issued by Registrar Prof Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko, following a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Emeritus Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Pro-Vice-Chancellors, Deans and Focal Persons from various campuses and faculties.

According to the circular, classes for 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th-year students will be conducted online starting from January 20, 2025.

The University’s IT team has been directed to facilitate online education and provide effective solutions.

Links for online classes will be shared with the concerned Heads of Departments and online attendance records will also be submitted to them.

The situation of water scarcity will be reviewed weekly, with the next meeting scheduled for February 14, 2025 to assess the progress of online classes and formulate future strategies.

Meanwhile, academic activities for the Faculty of Education’s weekend evening programs, the Institute of Law’s LLM program and additional campuses of the University will continue as usual from January 20, 2025.

Essential technical, administrative and supporting staff have been asked to report to their duties as per routine.

Faculty members conducting online classes from home must inform their respective Heads of Departments in advance.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Water Progress Jamshoro January February From

Recent Stories

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

1 hour ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

1 hour ago
 Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

1 hour ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space explora ..

Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space exploration journey tonight from Cali ..

1 hour ago
 Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global clim ..

Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..

1 hour ago
 UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private s ..

UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..

1 hour ago
 UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecti ..

UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying iss ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan