- Home
- Pakistan
- Sindh University student honored with 'Pride of Pakistan Award' for outstanding literary achievement ..
Sindh University Student Honored With 'Pride Of Pakistan Award' For Outstanding Literary Achievements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Aisha Faisal, a second year Pharm-D student at the University of Sindh called on the Vice-Chancellor Professor Emeritus Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro after making her mark on the global literary stage as an internationally published author of four books.
On the occasion, Dr Ambreen Khaskheli, Dr Hosh Muhammad Lashari, Mr Ajved Ahmed Bhatti and the parents of the talented girl were also present.
According to the SU spokesperson, the Vice-Chancellor congratulated the meritorious student, her parents and teachers on her tremendous achievement of 'Pride of Pakistan Award'.
The VC Dr Kalhoro said that Aisha's literary works were featured in esteemed international magazines and newspapers of Turkey, the Philippines and the United States.
"Her talent and dedication have earned her remarkable accolades", he said and added that she represented Pakistan in an international poetry contest, where she secured the 7th position as the best international poetess.
"Her achievement was further recognized with a feature in the renowned Blossoms International Magazine", Dr Kalhoro said.
He said that he was elated to know that at just 16, she authored her debut novel "Heartless", which won her the prestigious Best Youngest Writer Award.
He added that she contributed to over 45 books to date, adding that her literary prowess had earned her widespread admiration and acclaim, making her a true inspiration for young writers in Pakistan.
During the meeting, 2nd year pharmacy student Aisha Faisal thanked the Vice-Chancellor and her faculty members for support provided by the University of Sindh from time to time.
It may be noted that in recognition of her outstanding contributions to literature and her role in elevating Pakistan's name on the global stage, Aisha Faisal was honored with the "Pride of Pakistan Award" on December 29, 2024. The award was presented during the National Youth Achievements Award Conference, held at the National library of Pakistan and organized by the Voice of Youth Organization.
Recent Stories
Great Arab Minds Award showcases success stories, inspires Arab Youth: Professor ..
Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning
PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers
Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC
FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh University student honored with 'Pride of Pakistan Award' for outstanding literary achievement ..2 minutes ago
-
CM, Saudi prince discuss bilateral cooperation12 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrested over 10,000 suspects in crackdown on illegal weapons12 minutes ago
-
Four drug dealers nabbed12 minutes ago
-
Three power thieves held12 minutes ago
-
German Diplomat found dead in his apartment12 minutes ago
-
Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal committee discusses national unity with Governor KP22 minutes ago
-
70pc conservation work completed on Bradlaugh Hall by WCLA22 minutes ago
-
Drug peddlers held22 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to remove weeds from wheat crops22 minutes ago
-
Man arrested with 1.05kg heroin22 minutes ago
-
District administration seals illegal factory over pollution concerns32 minutes ago