Sindh University student honored with 'Pride of Pakistan Award' for outstanding literary achievements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Aisha Faisal, a second year Pharm-D student at the University of Sindh called on the Vice-Chancellor Professor Emeritus Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro after making her mark on the global literary stage as an internationally published author of four books.

On the occasion, Dr Ambreen Khaskheli, Dr Hosh Muhammad Lashari, Mr Ajved Ahmed Bhatti and the parents of the talented girl were also present.

According to the SU spokesperson, the Vice-Chancellor congratulated the meritorious student, her parents and teachers on her tremendous achievement of 'Pride of Pakistan Award'.

The VC Dr Kalhoro said that Aisha's literary works were featured in esteemed international magazines and newspapers of Turkey, the Philippines and the United States.

"Her talent and dedication have earned her remarkable accolades", he said and added that she represented Pakistan in an international poetry contest, where she secured the 7th position as the best international poetess.

"Her achievement was further recognized with a feature in the renowned Blossoms International Magazine", Dr Kalhoro said.

He said that he was elated to know that at just 16, she authored her debut novel "Heartless", which won her the prestigious Best Youngest Writer Award.

He added that she contributed to over 45 books to date, adding that her literary prowess had earned her widespread admiration and acclaim, making her a true inspiration for young writers in Pakistan.

During the meeting, 2nd year pharmacy student Aisha Faisal thanked the Vice-Chancellor and her faculty members for support provided by the University of Sindh from time to time.

It may be noted that in recognition of her outstanding contributions to literature and her role in elevating Pakistan's name on the global stage, Aisha Faisal was honored with the "Pride of Pakistan Award" on December 29, 2024. The award was presented during the National Youth Achievements Award Conference, held at the National library of Pakistan and organized by the Voice of Youth Organization.