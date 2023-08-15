Sindh University (SU) Larkana celebrates 76th Independence Day

Sindh University (SU) Campus Larkana organized a special programme to celebrate the 76th Independence Day with national zeal and zest, on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh University (SU) Campus Larkana organized a special programme to celebrate the 76th Independence Day with national zeal and zest, on Tuesday.

Sindh University Campus Larkana, Bizm-e-Pakistan, Leaders Society and social organization Rotarian Club Larkana presented special papers on the role of educational institutions in the independence movement.

The existing educational institutions need to play a role for the economic freedom of Pakistan.

According to the statement issued by PRO of the University Atif Rafiq Samoo, leaders of Bizm-e-Pakistan and Leaders Society in Sindh University campus Larkana, Abdullah Tunio, Yasin Memon, Kabir Bhutto, Kulsoom Abbasi, Izadar Hussain, Waqar Baloch, Ayeesh Kanwal, Farisht Soomro and other students.

The Pro-Chancellor Professor Dr. Azhar Ali Shah, university students along with teachers and other guests unfurled the national flag in the campus and prayed for the peace, security, development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Mudassar Ali, Soraya, Mark Chandio presented speeches and Haseeb Bhatti and Jamila Chandio presented national songs.

Speaking on this occasion, Pro-Chancellor Professor Dr. Azhar Ali Shah, termed the day very significant and said that on such a beautiful occasion.

He wanted to tell that there was an important role of institutions in the development of countries, for which the Sindh University Campus Larkana has been providing quality higher education to the youth for the prosperity of Pakistan in order to make young generation the best citizens of the country.

He said that only educated youth could take Pakistan forward in the path of development because they were the future of the country.

Dr. Shah said that every Pakistani should play his part honestly for the development and prosperity of the country and should serve Pakistan in a better way in every capacity.

He also said that the responsibility of students studying at the University of Sindh Larkana campus was to get education without wasting time and acquire knowledge with full concentration.

The Pro-vice-Chancellor further said that time was precious, once gone, could never be returned. "We all should value time and fulfill our responsibilities honestly", he said and added that Pakistan will be able to join the ranks of developed countries only when the people working in all sectors realize their individual responsibilities.

On the occasion, Professor Dr. Azhar Ali Shah congratulated all those present at the event on the 76th Independence Day of the country and also prayed for the development and progress of the homeland.

Sindh University Campus Larkana Social Organization Rotaract leader Saddam Hussain Buriro, Jamil Ahmed Lohar, campus teachers Hussain Ali Khumbhar, Ali Zaman Kalhoro, Hina Shah, Abdullah Sheikh, Mansoor Mangi, Abdul Rashid Chandio, Ali Mustafa, Rahim Bakhsh Mughiri, Nabila Gul and others also spoke about the role of educational institutions in the Azadi Movement.

The speakers also said that although today we are celebrating the 76th Independence Day, today Pakistan is not economically independent, so today's educational institutions should play a special role for the economic independence of Pakistan so that our country can enjoy peace, prosperity and development.

In the event, a cake was also cut and sweets were distributed to mark the country's 76th Independence Day.

Later, the Pro-vice-Chancellor along with teachers, officers, students and employees also participated in the plantation campaign ceremony. The pro-VC, Professors, students and others planted saplings in the Campus. The plantation campaign was attributed to Pakistan.