Sindh University takes notice of students' harassment complaint

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has taken serious notice over harassment complaint made by a girl student of the Institute of Art and Design against driver of the private bus Akhtar Pathan.

The university spokesman informed here that the university's transport officer Rahmatullah Shar has lodged an FIR at the Jamshoro police station.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch and DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Skhaikh also met with the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in this connection and assured him of their best possible support aimed at resolution of the matter and provision of protection to all girl students of the varsity.