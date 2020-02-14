UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh University Takes Notice Of Students' Harassment Complaint

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:40 PM

Sindh University takes notice of students' harassment complaint

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has taken serious notice over harassment complaint made by a girl student of the Institute of Art and Design against driver of the private bus Akhtar Pathan.

The university spokesman informed here that the university's transport officer Rahmatullah Shar has lodged an FIR at the Jamshoro police station.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch and DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Skhaikh also met with the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in this connection and assured him of their best possible support aimed at resolution of the matter and provision of protection to all girl students of the varsity.

Related Topics

Sindh Resolution Police Station Student Driver Hyderabad Shar Jamshoro FIR All Best

Recent Stories

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

5 minutes ago

Govt confronting with country's mafia: Spokesperso ..

5 minutes ago

Terror creating Jackal's corpse found near Trail-5 ..

5 minutes ago

VC UET given additional charge as VC Shuhada-APS U ..

5 minutes ago

South Africa delay Pakistan tour due to player wor ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.