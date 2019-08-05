Sindh University takes out rally to express solidarity with people of Held Jammu and Kashmir

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat has said the Kashmiri brethren have rendered invaluable sacrifices and despite most formidable and sinister atrocities, India has not been able to silence the most vocal and most judicious voice of Kashmiri people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ):The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat has said the Kashmiri brethren have rendered invaluable sacrifices and despite most formidable and sinister atrocities, India has not been able to silence the most vocal and most judicious voice of Kashmiri people.

"We stand in utter support of the exemplary struggle of people of Kashmir, pay them rich tribute for their sacred fight and salute their valor, courage and commitment", the Vice Chancellor remarked while addressing the participants of rally on Monday, which taken out from Allama I I Kazi campus round-about of the varsity to the central library by faculty, officers and students to exhibit solidarity to Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat said that occupied Kashmir had been brought to witness unprecedented horrors in form of most violent massacre as India had been exploiting its inclement troops to act as ruthless oppressive machinery to stifle freedom voice of people of Kashmir.

He called upon the world community to intervene and play their role to bring genocide of innocent, unarmed and peaceful freedom fighters to an end in Kashmir. India has unleashed a reign of terror there which the conscientious world quarters need to curb forthwith", Dr. Burfat said.

The Vice Chancellor said that both Pakistan as well as India could not afford indulging in yet one more war as that war would be a nuclear one, capable of jeopardizing regional as well global peace.

Citing scholarly observations, Dr. Burfat elaborated that India, having failed in its nefarious designs to repress just struggle of people of Kashmir; had resorted to initiation of clandestine yet heinous process of demographic transformation of population to turn majority Muslim presence in the valley into a marginalized minority.

This, the vice chancellor said India was doing by replicating Israeli model that helped Israel out-populate Muslims in the West Bank. "Terrible human rights excesses, belligerent formidable violations of established international codes of conduct, subjugating peoples' will; restricting their rightful civil, cultural, religious and political liberties, silencing their voice, suppressing their freedom is akin to subjecting them to slavery, he said and added, this all, added by tremendous intensity of violence, is what makes Kashmir issue a case of worst human debacle and tragedy which should be perceived as such.

Among others, Dr. Ishrat Afshan Abbasi, Dr. Muhammad Ramzan Kolachi and Prof. Shaaban Sahito also addressed the participants of the ralyy.

The participants of the rally carried placards bearing slogans in support and solidarity of their Kashmiri brethren and their rightful struggle.

The Deans, academic and administrative heads, senior academicians, researchers, civil society leaders, social activists and general public vehemently participated in the rally.

The Department of International Relations also organized a seminar which was presided over by SU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

The faculty, employees and students of Sindh University campuses at Mirpur Khas, Badin, Dadu, Naushahero Feroz, Thatta and Larkana also marked the day in form of multiple activities.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Prof: Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqailiy also led a solidarity rally which taken out by the faculty, employees and students of the university.