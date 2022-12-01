Sindh University to conduct second semester examination from December 12

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Thursday presided over a meeting to discuss and review the completion of courses and conduct of the second semester examinations of bachelor and master's degree programmes at the varsity and it's all campuses.

The meeting decided to start the second semester examination of bachelor degree programmes from December 12 at Sindh University Allama I.I Kazi Campus Jamshoro, Elsa Kazi Campus Hyderabad, Laar Campus Badin, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Campus Dadu, Syed Alahando Shah Campus Naushehro Feroze, Larkano, Thatta and Mirpurkhas Campuses. The semester examination will continue till December 31, 2022.

The meeting agreed that the semester break will start from January 2 to January 13, 2023 after the completion of second semester examination of bachelor and master degree programmes on December 31, 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said that it was not necessary to allow the students to appear in the semester examination who had zero attendance adding that the attendance criteria for the examination must be taken into consideration.

He said that the chairpersons of the departments and the directors of the institutes or centers should take the decision regarding the attendance issue of the students and ascertain that the attendance required for appearing in the examination was complete.

The chairpersons and directors should contact the concerned deans for further guidance in this regard, he said and added that the reason for non-admissions in MPhil and Ph. D programmes for the academic year 2022 was the condition of the Higher Education Commission, which said that it was necessary for the enrollment of candidates to have a valid result of passing the Graduate Assessment Test (GAT Subject Test).

Dr Kalhoro said that teaching was a prophetic profession, which had to be handled with truth, sincerity and honesty.

He said that all teachers were bound to follow the chain of command of the varsity and implement the university act in letter and spirit.

The Vice Chancellor said that a generous man contacted him and offered to give scholarships to 40 male and female students of the Sindh University Campus working in his city. "This is actually the best practice. It's a real service to humanity", he maintained.

He informed that Sindhi Association of North America (SANA) also contacted Dr. Rafique Chandio and other professors to provide 'Javed Bhutto Scholarship' for the varsity students. The said scholarship will be awarded to the male and female students as per TORs and disciplines of SANA's choice, but it will have to send the amount through the Students' Financial Aid Office (SFAO) of the Alma Mater, he emphasized.

He said that an audit team led by the director general recently came from Islamabad to conduct audit and inspect the amount provided to the University of Sindh by the higher education commission under Ehsas Scholarship and they expressed their sheer satisfaction and pleasure over the selection and distribution system.

"The team after returning Islamabad has appreciated the system developed by SFAO and it recommended some more slots of the scholarships for the students of Sindh University", he said and termed it a matter of happiness and pride.

The Vice Chancellor directed the chairpersons of departments and directors of institutes/ centers to submit the examination results of the first semester at earliest.