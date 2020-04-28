Sindh University to establish Covid-19 testing laboratory

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has decided to establish Covid-19 testing laboratory with the approval of relevant varsity bodies and the government offices as well as advice from the world healthcare outfits

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has decided to establish Covid-19 testing laboratory with the approval of relevant varsity bodies and the government offices as well as advice from the world healthcare outfits.

This was informed by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while presiding over video-link virtual meeting with the varsity's scientists from M. A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry on Tuesday.

The chairpersons Department of Microbiology, Department of Biochemistry, Department of Biotechnology, Department of Physiology, Department of Psychology, Faculty of Pharmacy and other institutes of the Varsity's also attended the video-link virtual meeting.

Although the pathology and medical laboratory professional community has been doing much yet now is the time for us to band together, share knowledge with one another and be in constant communication with our clinical care colleagues, the Vice Chancellor said and added that it will help in providing critical information needed to curb the tide of the outbreak.

He said the universities serve as lighthouses of wisdom; expected to generate new knowledge to benefit societies and mankind. The decision to set up COVID-19 diagnostic centre is the latest advancement in this regard.

The Vice Chancellor said the University of Sindh was a proud house to eminent scientists with nationally and globally proven expertise in their respective fields and they would do their best to live up to this task and deliver much beyond expectations.

The Vice Chancellor also formed afive-member committee comprising Prof. Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Tunio, Dr. Ayaz Ali Samo, Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Laghari, Dr. Muhammad Aqeel Bhutto and Dr. Qamar Abbas with task to initiate spadework and prepare proposals for further progress.