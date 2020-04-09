UrduPoint.com
Sindh University To Evolve Drastic Parallel Plan To Save Academic Damage Due To Covid 19 Confinement

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:46 PM

Sindh University to evolve drastic parallel plan to save academic damage due to Covid 19 confinement

University of Sindh Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat underlined the need to explore and introduce innovative, dramatic and novel online, virtual teaching-learning option to minimize academic and research damage that has become too very conspicuous in the ongoing pandemic crisis and subsequent mass immobility across the globe

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :University of Sindh Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat underlined the need to explore and introduce innovative, dramatic and novel online, virtual teaching-learning option to minimize academic and research damage that has become too very conspicuous in the ongoing pandemic crisis and subsequent mass immobility across the globe.

"We are brought to cope unprecedented challenges", he said and added, "these are unusual times mandating unparallel strategies to cope academic losses we are likely to incur on account of turbulence, disturbance and impediments caused by the pandemic Corona literally crippling us to carry on in normal course academic activity at our respective varsities.

The vice chancellor expressed these remarks while chairing online video-conference meeting at Faculty of Commerce and business Administration on Thursday.

The VC was joined in this online discussion by In charge Dean Faculty of Commerce and Business Administration Prof. Dr. Jawaid Ahmed Chandio, Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Instiute Directors, Department Chairpersons and faculty from within the Faculty domain.

The Dean Dr. Chandio and others in the interactive loop informed the Vice Chancellor that all teachers had already conferred students with 40 marks assignments that would be accounting for the midterm examinations they would have taken if all were normal.

The Varsity's Director internet Services Dr. Yasir Arafat Malkani informed that they were working on a parallel plan that comprised two options of A and B. He said that as per option A, they were exploiting social media tools like email communication, Facebook page links, Google devices and WhatsApp streams to academically interact with students; adding that as per option B, they are developing a full-fledged and efficient Virtual Learning Management System (VLMS) with a view to integrate teaching-learning materials being prepared by faculty through student E-portal medium and other online domains if the lockdown situation prevailed beyond anticipated timeframe.

Academic Heads of various teaching departments shared with Dr. Burfat that they had already impressed upon faculty within their respective venues to begin working on developing and designing online teaching modules to administer in case the need be.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Burfat, appreciating the efforts of all stakeholders, expressed satisfaction over the ground covered in the given context up until then, underlined the need for concerted endeavors in continuation; in step with the apt and opportune guidelines by Higher education Commission Islamabad.

