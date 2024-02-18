Open Menu

Sindh University To Hold Lecture Programme On Int. Mother Language Day On Feb 21

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Sindh University to hold lecture programme on Int. Mother Language day on Feb 21

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Study Circle of the Sindhi department of the University of Sindh Jamshoro in its Prof. Muahrram Khan Lecture programs series will hold a lecture on ‘Status of Sindhi Language as a National and Mother Language’ on February 21 (Wednesday) at 10. a.m.

According to a press release, eminent Professor, intellectual, Researcher, poet, and linguist Taj Joyo will deliver his lecture on the topic.

APP/nsm

