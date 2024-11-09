Open Menu

Sindh University To Hold Pre-entry Test For Admissions To LLM Degree Program On Nov 10

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The University of Sindh will hold a pre-entry test for admissions to the LLM evening program on Sunday for the academic year 2025.

As many as 450 candidates will try their luck for admissions to reserved 100 seats. The test will start at 9:30 am.

Sindh University Testing Centre will organize the test at the Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science (IMCS).

According to the Director SUTC Dr Aftab Chandio, approximately 450 candidates are expected to participate, with 363 male and 87 female applicants registered.

He said that the entrance test 2025 for admissions to the LLM degree program will be structured into three key sections.

"Section 1 will assess English skills, constituting 25% of the paper; Section 2 will evaluate General Knowledge, accounting for 15%; and Section 3 will focus on Subject Knowledge in Law, which makes up the remaining 60%", Dr Chandio said.

The University of Sindh has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination, offering a structured assessment for aspiring candidates seeking admission to the LLM program.

This year's test aims to select individuals who demonstrate proficiency across the exam’s diverse sections, reflecting both a well-rounded academic foundation and specialized knowledge in law.

