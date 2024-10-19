Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2nd phase on Oct 13

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The second phase of the pre-entry test for admissions to bachelor’s degree programs for the academic year 2025 will be held on Sunday(October 20) simultaneously at five campuses of the University of Sindh.

Over 13,000 candidates will appear in the test, competing for over 11000 seats in 70 different bachelor’s degree programs.

The test will be conducted simultaneously at Allama I.I Kazi Campus Jamshoro, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Campus Dadu, Syed Allahando Shah Campus Naushahro Feroze, Laar Campus Badin and Thatta Campus.

All necessary arrangements for the event have been completed by the respective committees, which include setting up examination centres, ensuring the availability of test materials, providing drinking water and biscuits for the candidates and setting up temporary medical dispensaries. Four ambulances will also be stationed in a bid to face any emergencies.

The Sindh University Testing Centre is responsible for administering the test and will announce the results on the same day before midnight. Security measures have been reinforced to ensure a smooth process across all campuses.

It may be noted that during the first phase of entrance test on October 13, over 9000 candidates have tried their luck for admissions at the University of Sindh Jamshoro.

According to details, a total of 11,068 candidates, including 3,390 females and 7,678 males will take the test at the Allama I.

I. Kazi Campus, Jamshoro. The candidates in this phase are from 10 districts.

District-wise statistics revealed that 1,110 candidates, including 225 females, will participated from Hyderabad; 3,293 candidates, including 1,585 females, from Jamshoro; 1,394 candidates, including 459 females, from Mirpurkhas; 1,310 candidates, including 416 females, from Sujawal; 160 candidates, including 21 females, from Tando Allahyar; 700 candidates, including 223 females, from Tando Muhammad Khan; 455 candidates, including 113 females, from Tharparkar; 1,041 candidates, including 49 females, from Thatta; 147 candidates, including 36 females, from Umerkot; and 843 candidates, including 115 females, from Naushero Feroze.

In addition, a total of 95 candidates, including 25 females, will appear at Naushero Feroze Campus, 142 candidates, including 42 females, at Thatta Campus, 461 candidates, including 136 females, at Dadu Campus, and 422 candidates, including 131 females, at Badin Campus.

The test is scheduled to commence at 9:30 AM and will last 90 minutes. The university administration has ensured all necessary arrangements, including the provision of answer sheets, pens, water bottles, and biscuits for the candidates.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, visited the main campus along with the convenors of the organizing committees to inspect the preparations. Expressing his satisfaction, he remarked that Sindh University was one of the largest universities in the region, with over 400 PhD faculty members. He also highlighted the university’s numerous scholarships and strict security measures taken for the test.