UrduPoint.com

Sindh University To Hold Pre-entry Test On 30 Oct

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test on 30 Oct

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has finalized all arrangements to conduct the first phase of pre-entry test for admissions to various bachelor degree programmes for the academic year 2023 on October 30.

According to the University spokesman, a total of 8960 candidates including 7360 male and 1600 female aspirants out of a total of over 19045 applicants will appear in the first phase of the pre-entry test.

The candidates who had been called to appear in pre-entry test belonged to 14 districts of Sindh including Dadu, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Sukkur, Khairpur Mir's, Naushero Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Karachi and Umerkot while the candidates from different parts of Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces will also appear in the test on October 30.

The admit cards have been issued to the candidates of the above-mentioned districts and provinces through their e-portalsand the e-mail IDs provided on the admission form. However, those who failed to receive their admit cards via e-portal and their given email IDs in time, will be called on November 6, 2022 to appear in the second phase of the pre-entry test.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Male Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki October November All From

Recent Stories

LCCI demands extension in tax return filing date

LCCI demands extension in tax return filing date

23 minutes ago
 Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expan ..

Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expansion: Masood Khan

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass ..

Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass Wedding

2 hours ago
 8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Heal ..

8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (Buhsc) Hel ..

2 hours ago
 realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come Tru ..

Realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come True this 11.11 With the Largest ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri La ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.