Sindh University to host three-day literary & educational book fair

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) In an effort to promote reading habits and strengthen academic engagement, the Institute of Sindhology and Allama I.I. Qazi library at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro has announced a three-day literary and educational book fair from February 26 to 28, 2025.

According to a statement issued by the university spokesperson, the book fair aims to inspire students, teachers and the general public to develop a love for reading, gain access to books on various subjects and encourage literary and academic discussions.

Renowned authors, scholars and publishers will participate in the event, where newly published books will be launched. While the attendees will be able to interact with writers and scholars in intellectual discussions, so as to further strengthen the literary and educational environment of the university.

Director of the Institute of Sindhology Ghulam Murtaza Siyal emphasized that a strong reading culture was the foundation of intellectual excellence, and this book fair will help students to adopt reading habits and critical thinking.

Meanwhile, the acting Vice-Chancellor of the Sindh University Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khambati welcomed the initiative, stating that students, researchers and book enthusiasts should take advantage of this unique opportunity to deepen their connection with knowledge and literature.