Sindh University To Organize 2nd National Research Students Conference

Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:32 PM

Sindh University to organize 2nd national research students conference

The University of Sindh Jamshoro would host the 2nd national research students conference on language and literature (NRSCLL) on November 27 at the Institute of English Language and Literature

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The University of Sindh Jamshoro would host the 2nd national research students conference on language and literature (NRSCLL) on November 27 at the Institute of English Language and Literature.

In this connection, a meeting of the management Committee of NRSCLL was held on Wednesday at the office of the Director IELL Prof. Dr. Tariq Hassan Umrani to discuss matters relating to the successful convening of the conference.

The meet-up weighed aspects including selection of keynote speakers, sideline workshop presenters, episode sponsors, session Chairs, execution of three-minute thesis presentations, launch of thematic poster presentations, appointment of committee heads/members and physical setting of the moot.

Besides the Director IELL Prof. Dr. Tariq Hassan Umrani, Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon, Dr. M.K. Sangi, Dr. Farida Panhwar, Dr. Ghulam Ali Buriro, Conference Secretary Dr. Ghazal Kazim Syed and Ghulam Saqib Buriro attended the meeting.

