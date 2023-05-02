Sindh University to organize international conference on social impact of flood 2022

The Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Sindh Jamshoro is organizing a two-day international conference on "Social impact of floods-2022 in Pakistan after climate change" from May 24 at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of the Arts Faculty

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Sindh Jamshoro is organizing a two-day international conference on "Social impact of floods-2022 in Pakistan after climate change" from May 24 at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of the Arts Faculty.

According to university spokesman, Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will preside over the inaugural session of the conference while Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and Chairman Sindh Higher education Commission Dr S.M. Tariq will also participate in the conference.

The national and international scholars would present their research papers in different sessions of the conference, the spokesman added.