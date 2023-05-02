UrduPoint.com

Sindh University To Organize International Conference On Social Impact Of Flood 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Sindh University to organize international conference on social impact of flood 2022

The Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Sindh Jamshoro is organizing a two-day international conference on "Social impact of floods-2022 in Pakistan after climate change" from May 24 at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of the Arts Faculty

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Sindh Jamshoro is organizing a two-day international conference on "Social impact of floods-2022 in Pakistan after climate change" from May 24 at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of the Arts Faculty.

According to university spokesman, Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will preside over the inaugural session of the conference while Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and Chairman Sindh Higher education Commission Dr S.M. Tariq will also participate in the conference.

The national and international scholars would present their research papers in different sessions of the conference, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal Jamshoro May HEC From

Recent Stories

Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics from Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics from Oscars 2023

49 minutes ago
 Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school cl ..

Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school closure

60 minutes ago
 South Korea, US Go Forward With Building Shooting ..

South Korea, US Go Forward With Building Shooting Range for Troops in Changwon - ..

60 minutes ago
 Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragm ..

Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragments to Greece

60 minutes ago
 Govt. to continue to raise plight of oppressed Kas ..

Govt. to continue to raise plight of oppressed Kashmiri people at all int'l foru ..

1 hour ago
 Research and innovation vital to achieve agricultu ..

Research and innovation vital to achieve agriculture development: Cheema

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.