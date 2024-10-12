Sindh University to take phase-wise entry test for admissions to bachelor degree programs on Oct 13

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The pre-entry test for admissions to various undergraduate programs at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro is set to take place tomorrow, October 13, 2024 in the first phase.

A total of 9,787 candidates, including 1,938 female aspirants will sit for the test out of the 21,809 applicants who registered for bachelor's degree programs.

The Sindh University Testing Centre has finalized all preparations, with the test scheduled to commence at 9:30 AM.

According to official data, the University received a total of 24,687 online applications this year. Of these, 21,809 were for undergraduate admissions, including 16,209 male and 5,603 female applicants.

Additionally, 2,878 candidates exempted from the test have applied for the BS (3rd Year) program, including 1,690 males and 1,188 females.

The remaining 12,022 applicants, who are not taking part in tomorrow's test, will appear in the second phase scheduled for October 20, 2024.

The candidates appearing tomorrow represent various districts across Sindh, which include Dadu 1,809 candidates including 458 females, Ghotki 598 candidates including 30 females, Jacobabad 292 candidates including 39 females, Karachi division 50 candidates including 21 females, Kashmore-Kandhkot 278 candidates including 20 females, Khairpur Mirs 790 candidates including 93 females, Larkana 710 candidates including 131 females, Matiari 773 candidates including 205 females, Naushehro Feroze 1,184 candidates including 248 females, Qambar-Shahdadkot 661 candidates including 123 females, Sanghar 1,411 candidates including 380 females, Shaheed Benazirabad 526 candidates including 95 females, Shikarpur 333 candidates including 54 females, Sukkur 232 candidates including 19 females and other provinces 140 candidates including 22 females.

The University has taken significant steps to ensure the smooth conduct of the test. Security arrangements have been strengthened and medical staff, including doctors have been deployed to handle any emergencies. Three ambulances will be on standby throughout the day.

On the other hand, Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro visited the campus and inspected the exam centers.

Expressing satisfaction with the arrangements, Dr. Kalhoro praised the efforts of the staff in ensuring a secure and efficient testing environment.

Accompanying the Vice-Chancellor were several senior officials, including Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Prof. Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah, Prof. Dr. Tania Mushtaque, Prof. Dr. Anila Naz Soomro, PD Shabir Abbasi, Dr. Muhammad Aqeel Bhutto, Dr. Ali Nawaz Siyal, Munawar Rajar, Javed Ahmed Bhatti, Ghulam Saqib Buriro and many others.

APP/nsm