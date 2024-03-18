Open Menu

Sindh University VC Condoles Student's Demise

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 07:48 PM

Sindh University VC condoles student's demise

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Jamshoro Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Agha Akash Pathan, a third year student of the Institute of Law, and expressed his condolences to his heirs. In his condolence statement on Monday, the Vice Chancellor said that the an accused who attacked Agha Akash and his sister Yusra Batool had also committed suicide

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Jamshoro Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Agha Akash Pathan, a third year student of the Institute of Law, and expressed his condolences to his heirs. In his condolence statement on Monday, the Vice Chancellor said that the an accused who attacked Agha Akash and his sister Yusra Batool had also committed suicide. The incident of firing on both siblings was very unfortunate. The deceased Yusra was a student at the Institute of Law, while Agha Akash was a third-year student in the same institute.

Meanwhile, former In-charge Director of the Institute of Law Ali Raza Laghari narrated that on March 7, after attending classes, Yusra Batool and her brother Agha Akash were returning home when the assailant, while driving his car, hit their motorcycle, causing them both to fall down.

He then got out of the car and fired upon them. As a result Yusra lost her life on the spot, and Agha Akash was critically injured and was immediately rushed to the civil hospital. Three days ago, on the orders of the Chief Minister, Akash was admitted to Ziauddin hospital Karachi, where unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

On the other hand, Registrar Sindh University Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko, Director Institute of Law Dr. Sardar Ali Shah, Rehana Anjum, Shabana Jatoi and others also expressed grief and condolences on Agha's death. Upon hearing the news of Agha's death, a somber atmosphere prevailed at the Institute of Law, and fellow students were deeply saddened.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Injured Firing Chief Minister Student Car Suicide Same Jamshoro Jatoi March Sad

Recent Stories

Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarder ..

Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarders, profiteers

24 minutes ago
 50 shopkeepers held for overcharging

50 shopkeepers held for overcharging

24 minutes ago
 Ichhra incident: 3 accused remanded in police cust ..

Ichhra incident: 3 accused remanded in police custody

21 minutes ago
 Assistant commissioners conduct operations against ..

Assistant commissioners conduct operations against price surge, begging menace

21 minutes ago
 06 illegal fuel agencies sealed

06 illegal fuel agencies sealed

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy Beijing holds National Day Recept ..

Pakistan Embassy Beijing holds National Day Reception

21 minutes ago
Stock markets rise before key rate decisions

Stock markets rise before key rate decisions

21 minutes ago
 Slash spending-ramp up income way forward to boost ..

Slash spending-ramp up income way forward to boost economy: Qaiser Sheikh

21 minutes ago
 Commissioner seeks plantation targets from all dep ..

Commissioner seeks plantation targets from all depts

20 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari for enhanced trade, inv ..

President Asif Ali Zardari for enhanced trade, investment ties with US

20 minutes ago
 Rs 137,000 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 137,000 fine imposed on profiteers

20 minutes ago
 Khurram Nawaz Gandapur condemns terrorist attack o ..

Khurram Nawaz Gandapur condemns terrorist attack on Mir Ali check post

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan