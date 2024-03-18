The Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Jamshoro Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Agha Akash Pathan, a third year student of the Institute of Law, and expressed his condolences to his heirs. In his condolence statement on Monday, the Vice Chancellor said that the an accused who attacked Agha Akash and his sister Yusra Batool had also committed suicide

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Jamshoro Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Agha Akash Pathan, a third year student of the Institute of Law, and expressed his condolences to his heirs. In his condolence statement on Monday, the Vice Chancellor said that the an accused who attacked Agha Akash and his sister Yusra Batool had also committed suicide. The incident of firing on both siblings was very unfortunate. The deceased Yusra was a student at the Institute of Law, while Agha Akash was a third-year student in the same institute.

Meanwhile, former In-charge Director of the Institute of Law Ali Raza Laghari narrated that on March 7, after attending classes, Yusra Batool and her brother Agha Akash were returning home when the assailant, while driving his car, hit their motorcycle, causing them both to fall down.

He then got out of the car and fired upon them. As a result Yusra lost her life on the spot, and Agha Akash was critically injured and was immediately rushed to the civil hospital. Three days ago, on the orders of the Chief Minister, Akash was admitted to Ziauddin hospital Karachi, where unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

On the other hand, Registrar Sindh University Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko, Director Institute of Law Dr. Sardar Ali Shah, Rehana Anjum, Shabana Jatoi and others also expressed grief and condolences on Agha's death. Upon hearing the news of Agha's death, a somber atmosphere prevailed at the Institute of Law, and fellow students were deeply saddened.