Sindh University VC expresses grief over the sad demise of Asif Farrukhi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Vice chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has expressed deep sense of shock and grief on the sad demise of his long-time academic and literary associate Dr. Asif Aslam Farrukhi.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, Dr. Burfat fondly reminisced the time they two had spent together as friends, co-academics and multiple research project partners.

The VC said thirty-year long association with Dr. Farrukhi and mutually working on a number of significant international projects including AKU's ICFU GRITTO undertaking were matters of pleasure and pride for him.

He eulogized the academic and research interests of Dr. Asif Aslam Farukkhi in literature and language adding that he known for his short stories and essays, seven collections of his short fiction and two collections of critical essays served as precious contribution.

Dr. Asif Aslam Farrukhi published translations of prose and poetry from modern and classical writers, VC said and added, his recent publications include a collection of new critical essays on Manto and Look At The City From Here, an anthology of writings about Karachi, published by OUP.

Dr. Farrukhi contributed regularly to the English, urdu and Sindhi press, Dr. Burfat said and added, two of his adaptations were staged in Karachi. He was also the editor of Duniyazad, a literary journal of new writing and contemporary issues in Urdu, Dr. Burfat said.

Conveying his deepest heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and praying for the departed soul of Dr. Farrukhi, the Vice Chancellor said Dr. Farrukhi was a man of courage, strength and abundant love for humanity.