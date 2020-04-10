UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Vice Chancellor Condoles Mehdi Ali Shah Sad Demise

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 07:43 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has expressed deep sense of grief over the sad demise of Syed Mehdi Shah Managing Director SITE, Sindh who is brother in law to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In his condolence message addressed to the bereaved family of the deceased, especially to the Chief Minister, Vice Chancellor said late Syed Mehdi Ali Shah was a man of rare set of virtues that included personal charm, professional integrity, job competence and dedication in the line of duty.

Dr. Burfat prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace in the choicest place in heaven and accord the descendants best patience.

