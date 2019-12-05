UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Vice Chancellor Inquires After Dog-bite Victim

Thu 05th December 2019

Vice Chancellor, University of Sindh, Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Thursday visited Arsalan Noohani, the minor son of SU accounts officer Ali Gohar Noohani, who was admitted at a private hospital of Karachi due to dog bite incident happened at the varsity the other day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor, University of Sindh, Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Thursday visited Arsalan Noohani, the minor son of SU accounts officer Ali Gohar Noohani, who was admitted at a private hospital of Karachi due to dog bite incident happened at the varsity the other day.

Dr.

Burfat expressed satisfaction at the swift recovery and stable condition of the child, assuring his parents that all expenses would be borne by the varsity as per medical facility cover for the employees and their families.

The VC informed that he had already issued strict directives to the varsity colony and campus administration to drive out dogs from entire SU premises on urgent basis.

Dr. Burfat, further said that protection of health, life and property of all SU employees was his top-most priority.

