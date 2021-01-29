UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh University's All Campuses To Reopen From Monday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Sindh University's all campuses to reopen from Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The University of Sindh Jamshoro and all its constituent campuses will reopen their classes for physical teaching from February 1, 2021 under strict standard operating procedures against COVID-19.

The Registrar, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Friday asked the heads of all departments to implement SOPs of COVID-19 and arrange classes as per enrollment in their departments.

If needed over strength classes may be split in different sections to make certain that the social distancing is maintained", he said.

 He also advised the students to fully implement the COVID-19 SOPs in letter and spirit and wear face masks during their stay on the campus.

Those students having fever, cold, cough or any other symptoms should inform the heads of their respective departments and avoid to attend the classes, so as to maintain health and safety protocol for themselves and the rest of the society, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Split Jamshoro February May All From

Recent Stories

Debrief Of Pakistan Navyâ€™s Operational Exercise ..

43 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards offers members more flexibility ..

48 minutes ago

Ufone marks two decades of being all about U

52 minutes ago

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: India media

1 hour ago

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

1 hour ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.