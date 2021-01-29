HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The University of Sindh Jamshoro and all its constituent campuses will reopen their classes for physical teaching from February 1, 2021 under strict standard operating procedures against COVID-19.

The Registrar, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Friday asked the heads of all departments to implement SOPs of COVID-19 and arrange classes as per enrollment in their departments.

If needed over strength classes may be split in different sections to make certain that the social distancing is maintained", he said.

He also advised the students to fully implement the COVID-19 SOPs in letter and spirit and wear face masks during their stay on the campus.

Those students having fever, cold, cough or any other symptoms should inform the heads of their respective departments and avoid to attend the classes, so as to maintain health and safety protocol for themselves and the rest of the society, he added.