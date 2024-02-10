Open Menu

Sindh University’s Assistant Director Admissions Iftkhar Narejo Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Sindh University’s Assistant Director Admissions Iftkhar Narejo Passes away

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Assistant Director of Admissions Sindh University Jamshoro Iftikhar Ahmed Narejo passed away due to a heart attack.

According to details, Iftikhar Narejo suffered a severe heart attack Later, he was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead.

On the information, many officers and employees of the University reached the spot after which he was taken to his native village Haji Ahmed Shaikh near Mirpurkhas for burial

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Prof. Meritorious Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, has expressed his grief over the sudden death of Iftikhar Narejo.

Related Topics

Sindh Dead Attack Jamshoro Iftikhar Ahmed

Recent Stories

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

5 hours ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

5 hours ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

5 hours ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

6 hours ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

9 hours ago
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

10 hours ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

10 hours ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

15 hours ago
 NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan