Sindh University’s Assistant Director Admissions Iftkhar Narejo Passes Away
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 11:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Assistant Director of Admissions Sindh University Jamshoro Iftikhar Ahmed Narejo passed away due to a heart attack.
According to details, Iftikhar Narejo suffered a severe heart attack Later, he was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead.
On the information, many officers and employees of the University reached the spot after which he was taken to his native village Haji Ahmed Shaikh near Mirpurkhas for burial
Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Prof. Meritorious Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, has expressed his grief over the sudden death of Iftikhar Narejo.
