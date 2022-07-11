UrduPoint.com

Sindh Weather Update: Rain With Gusty Winds Likely In Sindh On Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Sindh weather update: Rain with gusty winds likely in Sindh on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :The Sindh province is expected to receive the rain with gusty winds on Monday as the monsoon season starts in the country.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center Karachi, Rain/Thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely to occur at scattered places in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshahro Feroze, Sanghar, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu and Karachi districts.

However, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Badin, Thatta districts, it added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Thatta Badin Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

1 day ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

1 day ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.