Sindh weigh in to issue separate 'Benazir Income Support Cards' for minorities: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs, Giyanoo Mal alias Gianchand Essrani said on Tuesday, the government was considering to issue a dedicated 'Benazir Income Support Minorities Card' aimed to extend financial support to the deserving people within minorities.

Speaking at a seminar on "Promoting Interfaith Harmony in Sindh" jointly organized by the provincial department of Minorities Affairs, Governmentof Sindh and The Knowledge Forum here at a local hotel the minister said the provincial government was already providing financial support and scholarship to students from minorities.

Moreover, the minister also apprised that PPP leadership was giving top priority to the solution of 'minorities problems'.

Meanwhile, Senator Krishna Kolhi underlined the need for promoting interfaith harmony in society. Bishop of Sindh and Balochistan, a member of Parsi community and others also spoke at the occasion.