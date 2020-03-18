Sindh-wide tally of confirmed coronavirus cases rises to 208 : Sindh Chief Minister

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said 208 patients of coronavirus, including 57 in Karachi and 151 in Sukkur were under treatment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said 208 patients of coronavirus, including 57 in Karachi and 151 in Sukkur were under treatment.

"The situation is not so serious, yet it is worrisome and we must adopt precautionary measures to stop its further spread in our cities," he said.

He was chairing 21st Task Force meeting on coronavirus at the Chief Minister's Hosue here, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Murtaz Wahab, Mayor Waseem Akhtar, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Home Secretary Usman Chachar, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Dr Bari of Indus Hospital, Dr Faisal of Aga Khan, Faisal Edhi, Mushtaq Chhapra, Director General of PDMA Salman Shah, Focal Person MB Dharejo, represenatives of corps 5, Rangers, WHO, CAA, airport and immigration/FIA.

The chief minister was told that the samples of 303 pilgrims of Tafat /Sukkur were taken for test, of them 151 came out as negative while 151 were diagnosed as positive and one result was pending.

Similarly, 573 samples of Karachi and other districts were taken, of them 516 were declared as negative and 57 as positive. At this, the chief minister said it means we had 208 coronavirus affected persons in the province.

At present 57 pateints in Karachi were under treatment while 151 were being treated in Sukkur.

Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Mahesar told the chief minister that 757 pilgrims from Tafat had arrived at Sukkur in 18 buses and they all had been sent to their rooms where fruits, water had already been placed.

The chief minister told the commissioner to start collecting their samples and send them to Karachi for test.

The meeting was told that the government hospitals working all over Sindh had reported 1,874 suspects/pneumonia patients, of them 28 patients were tested.

The private hospitals of the province reported 702 suspects with samples of pneumonia, of them eight had severe sympatoms of pneumonia and their tests were being conducted.

The chief minister was told that a new batch of 10,660 pilgrims had arrived from Saudi Arabia from March 8, 2020 and the immigration authorities had provided their list to the health department.

The chief minister directed health department to send them messges on their mobile phones with the advice to stay in isolation at their home and in case of sumptoms they must inform the health department.

He added that they had to complete 14 days in isolation.

The meeting was also told that 44 pilgrims had returned from Iran illegally and had reached at Turbat where they had been stopped.

The chief minister directed deputy commissioner Kambar-Shahdadkot to receive them in his limits and then send them to Sukkur for treatment.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani said on the instructions of the chief minister, he had conveyed the Federal government to set up an isolation center and field hospital at Expo Center.

The federal government had agreed in principle and few formalities were pending there which would be completed by the late evening.

The chief minister directed the commissioner to make necessary arrangements for beds and other required equipments for expo center. "This would turn to be a good facility in center of the city," he said.

The commissioner also said at his control room, he had received 866 complaints, including 139 on WhatsApp number.

Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Salman Shah told the chief minister that he had started registeration of volunteers to assist the PDMA in relief work all over Sindh.

He said 1,000 volunteers had got themselves registered with the PDMA on its website.

The chief minister said the people of Sindh were demonstrating a very responsible attitude. 'I am quite happy that every one is cooperating in his own level and capacity," he said and added it was quite encouraging.