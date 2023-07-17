Sindh Wildlife Museum restored: Nasir Hussain

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that due to the special attention and instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, the status of Sindh Wildlife Museum, closed since 1994, has been restored

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that due to the special attention and instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, the status of Sindh Wildlife Museum, closed since 1994, has been restored.

He expressed these views on the occasion of a visit to the historical building of Sindh Wildlife, established in 1885.

On this occasion, Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Sheikh and Chief Conservator Wildlife Sindh Javed Mehr were also present.

On this occasion, the chief conservator informed the minister that the renovation and expansion work of the historical building and museum is in progress. In the recent past, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the inauguration ceremony of the renovation.

On the occasion, it was further informed that the water connection of the historical building was disconnected due to which the condition of the park and plants was deteriorating day by day.

The minister directed the concerned officers to restore the water connection of the historic wildlife building on a priority basis as soon as possible and to pay special attention to the park and plants inside the building and its beauty and greenery be restored.

While giving further instructions, he said that special attention should be paid to maintaining standards and quality in the renovation work.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah appreciated the steps taken by the chief conservator regarding the Wildlife Historic Building and said that the Sindh Wildlife Building constructed in 1885 has been declared as a historical asset and the Sindh Wildlife Museum is also established here.

Therefore, the protection and preservation of historical heritage was not only the responsibility of the government but also the duty of every citizen of Sindh.