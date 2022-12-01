Sindh witnesses shortfall of Ajrak, Topi ahead of Sindhi Culture Day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :After the announcement of Sindhi cultural day on December 04, 2022 (Sunday), scores of people from all walks of life started the purchase of traditional Sindhi cap (Topi) and Ajrak (traditional Sindhi shawl) from shops and stalls to celebrate the day.

The Sindhi culture day went so popular among people that it reportedly caused a shortage of Topi and Ajrak throughout Sindh.

In Larkana, a large number of people, including Political workers, civil society members, students, labourers, villagers, and unionists were continuing purchasing traditional Topi and Ajrak to celebrate the Day on December 04.

The increased demand for Ajrak and Topi had also pushed the price of these traditional items to double their existing rates.

Shopkeepers of Shahi Bazar, Resham Gali, Pakistan Chowk, Royal Road and other tehsil markets told APP that they had maintained one-year season stock which has been sold out within four days and they have ordered more stock of Topi and Ajrak.