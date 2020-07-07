Sindh Workers Welfare Board approves annual budget

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Sindh Workers Welfare board (SWWB) has approved the annual budget 2020-21 and the revised budget 2019-20, under which Rs 8616.563 has been spent on the welfare of workers and laborers this year.

The budget was approved at a meeting of the governing body of the Sindh Workers Welfare Board chaired by Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, according to a news release on Tuesday.

This year the SWWB plans to spend Rs 1043.200 million on welfare of workers, Rs 2519.537 on education of children of laborers, and Rs 3923.605 on ongoing and new development works.

With the approval of all the members of the governing body involved in the meeting, it was agreed to name the labour colony of more than 3,000 flats on the Northern Bypass in Karachi as Haji Murtaza Baloch Labour Colony.

According to details, a meeting of Sindh Workers Welfare Board chaired by Sindh Minister for Education and Labor Saeed Ghani was held at Sessi head office.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Labour Secretary Abdul Rashid Solangi, Secretary Board Muhammad Bachal Rahuputo, members of Governing Body Amir Ali (Commissioner SRB), Ali Muhammad Memon, Kanwar Zia-ur-Rehman and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz while Habib-ud-Din Junadi through video link.

Presenting the budget on the occasion, Board Secretary Muhammad Bachal Rahu Potto said that the revenue of SWWB has been estimated at Rs.

26636.00 million this year, out of which Rs. 10000 million from SRB and Rs 15000 million from WPPF deposit in Sindh High Court and WWBS's internal revenue of Rs 1636.00 million is expected. He said that this budget would be a surplus budget like every year and a saving of Rs 18019.437 million is expected after expenditure as compared to revenue.

Establishment expenditure has been reduced by Rs 54.788 million in the budget this year while more than Rs 1.200 million will be spent on the welfare of laborers and workers.

An amount of Rs 2519.537 million will be spent on the Board's education budget this year and from this year all registered laborers and workers will be paid Rs 6,000 per child annually as fees, uniforms, shoes and other expenses for their children.

The budget has also increased the welfare of workers and laborers from this year, including death grants, marriage grants and scholarships, and this year the death grant has been increased from Rs 200 million to Rs 700 million. Similarly, the marriage grant has been increased to Rs. 500 while the grant for scholarships and other educational assistance has been increased to Rs. 400 million. On this occasion, the revised budget for 2019-20 was also approved.