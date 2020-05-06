Sindh YDA takes exception to non availability of protective gears for medical personnel in private hospitals

Young Doctors Association of Sindh have taken strong exception to the indifference of the private hospitals' management towards personal protection of doctors and paramedics handling wide range of patients including those possibly inflicted with coronavirus disease (COVID)

A YDA - Sindh Spokesman here on Wednesday referring to the passing away of a young OT technician, serving at a private facility in Orangi Town the other day said there had been no less than six COVID - 19 induced deaths of healthcare providers during past 15 days in the megapolis.

Claiming that these professionals contracted the virus in line of duty, he said no mandatory support in terms of personal protective gears and equipments were provided to them by the management of the hospitals they were associated with nor needed care was taken for essential sanitization and regular fumigation to keep these facilities adequately disinfected.

On top of it the young and comparatively fresh medical graduates along with some of the other low paid workers working in private hospitals are now been denied of their allowances under the pretext of low turn over of patients, said the association's representative.

The provincial government, he said must take immediate notice of the situation to ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) for health safety of both patients and medical care providers are implemented in letter and spirit in each and every clinic and hospital.

Not only this the authorities must also see that doctors, nurses, technicians and paramedics are also in no way exploited by the entrepreneurs running health centers as units not to serve but churn money, he said.