UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh YDA Takes Exception To Non Availability Of Protective Gears For Medical Personnel In Private Hospitals

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:51 PM

Sindh YDA takes exception to non availability of protective gears for medical personnel in private hospitals

Young Doctors Association of Sindh have taken strong exception to the indifference of the private hospitals' management towards personal protection of doctors and paramedics handling wide range of patients including those possibly inflicted with coronavirus disease (COVID)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Young Doctors Association of Sindh have taken strong exception to the indifference of the private hospitals' management towards personal protection of doctors and paramedics handling wide range of patients including those possibly inflicted with coronavirus disease (COVID).

A YDA - Sindh Spokesman here on Wednesday referring to the passing away of a young OT technician, serving at a private facility in Orangi Town the other day said there had been no less than six COVID - 19 induced deaths of healthcare providers during past 15 days in the megapolis.

Claiming that these professionals contracted the virus in line of duty, he said no mandatory support in terms of personal protective gears and equipments were provided to them by the management of the hospitals they were associated with nor needed care was taken for essential sanitization and regular fumigation to keep these facilities adequately disinfected.

On top of it the young and comparatively fresh medical graduates along with some of the other low paid workers working in private hospitals are now been denied of their allowances under the pretext of low turn over of patients, said the association's representative.

The provincial government, he said must take immediate notice of the situation to ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) for health safety of both patients and medical care providers are implemented in letter and spirit in each and every clinic and hospital.

Not only this the authorities must also see that doctors, nurses, technicians and paramedics are also in no way exploited by the entrepreneurs running health centers as units not to serve but churn money, he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Young Orangi Money Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Civil defence teams in Sharjah deal with fire in r ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Investments sustainable initiatives foster c ..

11 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan trade feeding millions of mouths: : Mia ..

21 minutes ago

PML-Q leaders approach LHC against NAB powers

26 minutes ago

Rupee loses 40 paisas in interbank

2 minutes ago

United Business Group leader demands opening of al ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.