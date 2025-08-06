Sindh youth affairs department organizes inspirational session and azadi walk at NIC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) On the special directives of Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar and provincial secretary Munawar Ali Mahesar, the sports and youth affairs department organized an inspiring session and an “Azadi Walk” at the National Incubation Center (NIC) Hyderabad in connection with Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and the theme “Marka-e-Haq”.

Former Senator and PPP leader Aajiz Dhamrah was the chief guest at the event. In his address, he urged the youth to play a leading role in Pakistan’s development.

He also lauded the government of Sindh and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for effectively representing Pakistan’s stance on international platforms.

The session was addressed by DSP Vinod Kumar, Waheed Sangrasi and Naila Panhwar, who highlighted patriotism, leadership and equal civil rights among the youth.

Later, shields and certificates were distributed among the guests and attendees. The event concluded with an azadi walk in which a large number of youth and officers participated, reaffirming their commitment to national unity and solidarity.