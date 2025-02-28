Sindhi Adabi Board Organizes Sughar Kacheri
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Sindhi Adabi Board organized a "Sughar Kachihi" in which a large number of people from all over Sindh participated and performed Dor, Bait, puzzles and other genres and made a concert memorable,
Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" said that folk literature, civilisation, culture and society are mirrors.
While Sughar is their ambassador and enlightens the ears of historical and cultural tastes, understanding and thought.
He said that Sindhi Adabi Board, since its inception, has done the truth and feat of supporting, compiling and publishing folk literature, no other organization has done such an honor.
Makhdoom further said that the newly published book by the Sindhi Literary Board "Comprehensive Directory of Sughors" is a detailed document containing the details and introduction of Sughors in the corners of Sindh.
While addressing the board of governors of Sindhi Adabi Board member Dr Published by the board, which was previously headed by Makhdoom Muhammad Zaman Talibul Mullah.
Taking this series forward, the present chairman of Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" has organized the talks of poets.
Mirza Dabir Hussain Baig, Secretary of Sindhi Literature Board, while giving a welcome speech in Sighar Kachari, said that Sindhi Literature Board Sindh is a national organization which has done unprecedented work for the growth and promotion of Sindhi literature since its establishment till today and this process is still going on.
Like other institutions in the country, the Adabi board has been hit hard, but this national institution has been moving forward, especially the Chairman Makhdoom Saeed-ul-Zaman "Aatif" with whose efforts the Sindhi Literary Board is an institution standing on its own feet, which has its own complete press, where all the work is done in the board, from the printing of the books to the binding.
Apart from them, under the special instructions of the Chairman, Sindhi Literary Board, around 650 books have been digitized and more digitization is going on.
Apart from these, the manuscripts kept in the library of the board will be digitized soon and the resources will also be published and made public.
This era is the golden age of the Sindhi Literary Board and I am sure that the board will develop even more under the supervision of the Chairman.
Very important works have been done during the reign of Makhdoom Sahib and work is still going on on some important schemes, including "Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Research Library" and Benazir Bhutto Scholar Hostel
Board Chairman Makhdoom Saeedul Zaman "Aatif" Sodhu Secretary, and others also acknowledged the printing of the comprehensive directory.
On this occasion, Sughar shared his views and said that the Sindhi Literature Board has done its historical work for the development and growth of the folk literature of Sindh, which is an ancient literature which should not be forgotten.
