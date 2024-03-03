Sindhi Adabi Board to hold book fair from 5 March

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) A three-day book fair will be organized by Sindhi Adabi board from 5th March to 7th March 2024.

The Secretary Sindhi Board Gulbadan Jawed Mirza Informed here on Sunday that Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman ‘Atif’ will inaugurate the book fair on Tuesday at 11 a.

m

She said that a condolence reference would also be held in memory of Dr. Mumtaz Bhutto on 6th March (Wednesday) which will be presided over by Madam Nazeer Naz while Member Board of Governors Sarfaraz Rajar will be chief guest on the occasion.