Sindhi Adabi Board To Host Mehfil-e-Mushaira On June 20
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Sindhi Adabi board in collaboration with Civil Society Sindh would organize a ‘Mehfil-e-Mushaira’ in Hala ay Mehran Paradise picnic point on 20th June.
Eminent poets of Hala and suburb areas will recite their poetry. The Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman ‘Atif’ will preside over Mehfil-e-Mushaira while eminent compare Saqib Abro will host the session.
Chairman SAB has said that if the Sindh Government financially assists in the upcoming budget then new libraries will be open in Sindh and Mehfil-e-Mushaira will also be organized in every city.
He said that conducting literary activities were essential for bringing improvement in society while study of books also put positive impact on the life of every person therefore Sindhi Adabi Board has planned to open libararies in every city or at least in every district however financial support of Sindh Government was much needed in this regard.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM's Coordinator designates former Senator Jamal Khan Laghari as Pakistan's Wildlife Ambassador39 seconds ago
-
Zulfikar Ali Shah posted as Chairman Anti-Corruption11 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
No Sehat card facility for THQ hospital Takhtbhai11 minutes ago
-
KP Governor for revival of DI Khan International airport31 minutes ago
-
Civil society calls out Indian regime for violating global laws in IIOJK41 minutes ago
-
BISP chairperson meets with PPP ladies wing office bearers41 minutes ago
-
Rampant population growth depletes resources, increases hunger: Seminar41 minutes ago
-
Three killed, two injured in road accident in Mirpur AJK51 minutes ago
-
Measles under control in Punjab: Minister1 hour ago
-
Entire nation stands with Pak-Army until end of terrorism : Samina1 hour ago
-
Animal brokers looted1 hour ago