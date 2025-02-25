Sindhi Adabi Board To Host Sugharan Ji Kacheri On Feb 27
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 09:24 PM
Sindh Adabi Board (SAB) would organize Dexterous Sugharan ji Kacheri at Makhdoom Muhammad Zaman Talib ul Maula Auditorium on 27th February (Thursday)
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Sindh Adabi board (SAB) would organize Dexterous Sugharan ji Kacheri at Makhdoom Muhammad Zaman Talib ul Maula Auditorium on 27th February (Thursday).
Members Programme organizing committee Jibran Zaib Shaikh and Saleem Akhter Pirzado informed here on Tuesday that Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Social protection Sarfraz Rajar will preside over the event while member Board of Governors Sindhi Adabi Board Dr.
Asad Jamal Pali will be the chief guest.
Secretary Sindhi Adabi Board Mirza Dabeer Hussain Baig would deliver the welcome address in Sugharan ji Kacheri.
Recent Stories
NLPD hosts book launching ceremony of Ashraf Shad’s memoir 'Sahafat Ke Khaar-o ..
Aurangzeb underlines significance of a well-regulated digital asset framework
Chinese, Pakistani enterprises sign strategic cooperation agreement for EV devel ..
CDA fetches Rs15.69 billion on first day of commercial plots' auction
KATI condemns traffic accidents, urges immediate action
Sindh Govt announces online registration for Benazir Hari Card
CDA chairman meets Turkish envoy
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles sad demise of Sikandar Bhayo
ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others in May-9 cases
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..
NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth
22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NLPD hosts book launching ceremony of Ashraf Shad’s memoir 'Sahafat Ke Khaar-o-Gul'22 seconds ago
-
CDA fetches Rs15.69 billion on first day of commercial plots' auction6 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan Apex Committee meeting held6 minutes ago
-
KATI condemns traffic accidents, urges immediate action6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt announces online registration for Benazir Hari Card6 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman meets Turkish envoy18 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles sad demise of Sikandar Bhayo6 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others in May-9 cases23 minutes ago
-
NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth23 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam monitoring price control reports daily to curb inflation: Salma Butt18 minutes ago
-
PCHR organises capacity building workshop on 'Media Freedoms and Journalists Safety'15 minutes ago
-
CUI, Wah Campus inaugurates new Academic Block-115 minutes ago