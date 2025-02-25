Open Menu

Sindhi Adabi Board To Host Sugharan Ji Kacheri On Feb 27

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 09:24 PM

Sindh Adabi Board (SAB) would organize Dexterous Sugharan ji Kacheri at Makhdoom Muhammad Zaman Talib ul Maula Auditorium on 27th February (Thursday)

Members Programme organizing committee Jibran Zaib Shaikh and Saleem Akhter Pirzado informed here on Tuesday that Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Social protection Sarfraz Rajar will preside over the event while member Board of Governors Sindhi Adabi Board Dr.

Members Programme organizing committee Jibran Zaib Shaikh and Saleem Akhter Pirzado informed here on Tuesday that Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Social protection Sarfraz Rajar will preside over the event while member Board of Governors Sindhi Adabi Board Dr.

Asad Jamal Pali will be the chief guest.

Secretary Sindhi Adabi Board Mirza Dabeer Hussain Baig would deliver the welcome address in Sugharan ji Kacheri.

