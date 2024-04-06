Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeeduz Zaman alias Atif has paid tribute to late scholar Nabi Bux Baloch for his immense contributions to Sindhi literatures

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeeduz Zaman alias Atif has paid tribute to late scholar Nabi Bux Baloch for his immense contributions to Sindhi literature.

In a statement issued here on Saturday on the 13 death anniversary of Baloch, Zaman said the people could not forget the services of Baloch for education and literature.

He recalled that Baloch had written many books in English, urdu and Sindhi languages, also narrating the folk stories.

Zaman said the late scholar travelled to all corners of the province to collect those stories as well as unwritten and uncompiled content which was being verbally narrated from generation to generation.

Earlier, a delegation of the board visited the grave of Baloch in Jamshoro district and offered fateha.