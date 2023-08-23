Sindhi Adabi Sangat denounces killing of Journalist Mahar

An online meeting of the central office bearers of Sindhi Adabi Sangat held here on Wednesday under chairmanship of its Secretary General Dr. Musthaq Phull

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :An online meeting of the central office bearers of Sindhi Adabi Sangat held here on Wednesday under chairmanship of its Secretary General Dr. Musthaq Phull.

Meeting expressed heartfelt condolences on the murder of Journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar and also condemned the barbaric assault on minor maid Fatima in Ranipur and demanded to bring the culprits behind the bar.

SAS announced that all office bearers of all Sangat chapters would hold a protest over such inhuman acts on August 27.

Meeting also decided to arrange a colorful ceremony in Hyderabad on September 16 in which ,Sindh Sangat, lifetime Achievement awards will be given to eminent intellectuals, writers Yousuf Shaheen and Ejaz Qureshi.

Naseer Ejaz, Badar Abro, Dr. Sher Mehrani, Muhammad Khan Abro and other prominent personalities would also attend the ceremony.

Renowned Educationist Mehtab Akber Rashdi Dr. Suleman Shaikh will attend the event as chief guest.

On this occasion different books will be launched including the 34th edition of Sangat Publication and Sindhi/urdu Mushaira will also be held in which Dr. Fatima Hassan, Hafiz Nizamani, Mariyum Majidi will be chief guest Joint Secretary of Sindhi Adabi Sangat Shabir Siyal, Treasurer Azam Bhatti, Auditor Mazhar Khaskheli and central spokesman Ayaz Latif Dayo were also present in the meeting.