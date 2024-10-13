Sindhi Adabi Sangat Hold Session On Significance Of Ghazal
Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The constitutional meeting of Sindhi Literary Sangat Hyderabad was held under the chairmanship of renowned writer Gul Sindhi.
Mustafa Solangi, Dr. Aziz Thebo and Shakir Aziz Seetai presented ghazal criticism while Ghulam Mustafa Solangi's ghazal was termed the best ghazal of this era with the flow of the language.
Dr. Aziz Thebo's ghazal has been called the ghazal of weight and thought, which is a strong reflective ghazal.
Dr. Aziz Thebo's ghazal has been called the ghazal of weight and thought, which is a strong reflective ghazal.
Shakir Aziz Seetai's ghazal was declared as consisting of two parts.
In the collection, Syed Zowar Naqvi, Wahid Kandhari, Dr. Aziz Thebo, Ghulam Mustafa Solangi, Latif Mallah, Shakir Aziz Seetai, Darya Khan Pirzado, Nadeem Solangi, Hasnain Wahid Kandhari, were included in Asman and others gave corrective comments.
In the end, Gul Sindhi gave the presidential opinion and said that in the meetings of Sindhi Adabi Sangat Hyderabad there is an opportunity to learn from eminent writers, poets, columnists, researchers and scholars.
Sindhi Adabi Sangat Hyderabad has played a prominent role in the whole of Sindh.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
905 dengue cases reported last week58 seconds ago
-
International Girl Child Day marked at Women University1 minute ago
-
Four killed over property issue in Kolai Palas1 minute ago
-
Ahmed Idrees Chohan assumes charge as acting President of HCSTSI1 minute ago
-
Distribution of Himat cards underway in Sargodha21 minutes ago
-
Smog control: 300 vehicles seized, Rs3.9m fine imposed21 minutes ago
-
23 essential crops set for Punjab winter cultivation season21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 119,600 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
Three-day training sessions for Wildlife staff concludes22 minutes ago
-
Farmer advisory for wheat cultivation32 minutes ago
-
Restaurant fined for violating food safety standards32 minutes ago
-
Dried fruit sale rises despite high prices42 minutes ago