Sindhi Adabi Sangat Host Session On Poetry
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The constitutional meeting of Sindhi Literary Sangat Hyderabad was held under the chairmanship of renowned poet Shakir Aziz Seetai.
Mustafa Solangi, Jabar Taseer Soomro and Ashiq Solangi presented ghazal, Dr. Aziz Thebo poetry, Khalil Parhiyar poem and criticism review Salim Chana's poem 'Qeedi' was presented
Ghulam Mustafa Solangi's ghazal was termed the best modern ghazal in relation to Khayal, Nabha and Kafyo. Jabar Taseer Soomro's ghazal describes a reflective ghazal, which is close to the modern ghazal, with internal and external emotions.
Ashiq Solangi's ghazal was described as romantic, resistance and national color ghazal. Khalil Parhiar's poem was termed as a representative poem of the current situation of Sindh, and it was said that this poem is a protest against the burning issues of Sindh, cutting Karoonjhar, three-way land of Sindh, illegal canals coming out of the Indus river and the martyrdom of Dr.
Shahnawaz Kanbhar.
In each stanza, three or three rhymes are used to carry the poem. Dr. Aziz Thebeo poems were called time-consuming
Taj Joyo, Gul Sindhi, Nazeer Malkani, Latif Mallah, Dariya Khan Pirzadi, Syed Zowar Naqvi, Wahid Kandhro and others gave reformative opinions on the name of the meeting.
At the end , a resolution was passed and the martyrdom of Dr. Shahnawaz Kumbhar was denounced
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 25 students injured in clash between two student groups at Quaid-e-Azam University2 minutes ago
-
Experts warn of sedentary lifestyle risks on 'World Heart Day'2 minutes ago
-
Manual bells ringing in public sector schools still alive12 minutes ago
-
Ex Minister Irshad Sial condemns brutal killing of labourers12 minutes ago
-
UK Trade Commissioner's visit to strengthen UK-Pak economic ties: Mian Kashif Ashfaq12 minutes ago
-
12 criminals arrested in Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
Medical experts urge media to create awareness campaigns to prioritize ambulance patients12 minutes ago
-
CM condemns killing of innocent labourers in Panjgur12 minutes ago
-
Hot weather forecast for Sindh12 minutes ago
-
PMD issues dengue outbreak warning for month of October22 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi lashes out at PTI for worsening law & order situation in KP22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan slams Israel’s growing adventurism in ME32 minutes ago