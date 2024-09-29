Open Menu

Sindhi Adabi Sangat Host Session On Poetry

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The constitutional meeting of Sindhi Literary Sangat Hyderabad was held under the chairmanship of renowned poet Shakir Aziz Seetai.

Mustafa Solangi, Jabar Taseer Soomro and Ashiq Solangi presented ghazal, Dr. Aziz Thebo poetry, Khalil Parhiyar poem and criticism review Salim Chana's poem 'Qeedi' was presented

Ghulam Mustafa Solangi's ghazal was termed the best modern ghazal in relation to Khayal, Nabha and Kafyo. Jabar Taseer Soomro's ghazal describes a reflective ghazal, which is close to the modern ghazal, with internal and external emotions.

Ashiq Solangi's ghazal was described as romantic, resistance and national color ghazal. Khalil Parhiar's poem was termed as a representative poem of the current situation of Sindh, and it was said that this poem is a protest against the burning issues of Sindh, cutting Karoonjhar, three-way land of Sindh, illegal canals coming out of the Indus river and the martyrdom of Dr.

Shahnawaz Kanbhar.

In each stanza, three or three rhymes are used to carry the poem. Dr. Aziz Thebeo poems were called time-consuming

Taj Joyo, Gul Sindhi, Nazeer Malkani, Latif Mallah, Dariya Khan Pirzadi, Syed Zowar Naqvi, Wahid Kandhro and others gave reformative opinions on the name of the meeting.

At the end , a resolution was passed and the martyrdom of Dr. Shahnawaz Kumbhar was denounced

