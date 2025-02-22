Sindhi Adabi Sangat operates without any external funding, relying solely on voluntary contributions from its members

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Sindhi Adabi Sangat is the largest voluntary organization in Asia, with 232 branches, stated its Central Secretary General, Noor Chakrani, during an interview with APP.

He highlighted that Sindhi Adabi Sangat is an organization of writers, intellectuals, liberals, and progressive individuals in Sindh. Founded in 1947 through the efforts of Dada Gobind Malhi and Bihari Lal Chhabria, its first Secretary General was Dr. Ayaz Qadri.

Chakrani emphasized that the core mission of the organization is to promote literature, hold constitutional meetings, conduct literary classes, and organize cultural and artistic events. Its membership includes writers, poets, artists, and literature enthusiasts.

Despite rising inflation and economic challenges, the organization operates without any external funding, relying solely on voluntary contributions from its members.

Discussing the challenges faced by Sindh, Chakrani noted that youth today are grappling with numerous social and economic issues.

He encouraged young people to read books and actively engage in discussions about societal issues.

He stressed that awareness of one’s rights is essential for any struggle to succeed.

Chakrani concluded with a message to the youth, urging them to set clear goals and targets in their respective fields. “Without direction, running aimlessly is the act of a madman,” he said, emphasizing the importance of having a clear purpose in life.